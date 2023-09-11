Celebi India starts ground handling at Chennai International Airport

Turkish aviation services firm Celebi India said on Monday it has started providing ground handling services at Chennai International Airport.

With this, the company is offering its services at nine airports in the country.

Celebi India will be providing comprehensive ground handling services to both scheduled and non-scheduled air operators at domestic as well as international terminals of the facility, it said.

Airlines have already started entering into ground handling service contracts with the company, with US-Bangla Airlines and YTO Cargo signing a pact for carrying out such activities on their behalf, Celebi said.

Chennai Airport is a key gateway for travellers, and Celebi India is happy to contribute to its growth and efficiency, said Tauseef Khan, CEO of Ground Handling, Celebi India.

"This launch marks a significant milestone for Celebi India and Chennai Airport, strengthening our commitment to delivering world-class ground handling services in the aviation sector," he said.

Also Read Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book IndiGo begins int'l flight operation from new terminal at Chennai airport Tata Group to set up Air India's new ground handling business: Report Delhi airport's expansion will bump up passenger capacity to 100 mn: DIAL G20: DMRC urges commuters to use Magenta line to reach Airport Terminal 1 Lenders in talks to sell Jaiprakash Associates loans to National ARC Tata Consumer Products to continue to launch products in core categories Byju's puts Epic, Great Learning on sale to repay $1.2 billion TLB loan Essar, Desert Tech sign pact for green steel solutions in Saudi Arabia ITC launches dairy products in Jharkhand under 'Aashirvaad Svasti' brand

Besides Chennai, Celebi India handles these activities at Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Goa (Manohar International Airport, Mopa), and Kannur.