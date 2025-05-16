Friday, May 16, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Signature Global to launch ₹17,000-cr projects, eyes ₹12,500-cr sales

Signature Global to launch ₹17,000-cr projects, eyes ₹12,500-cr sales

Realty major picks Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road micro markets, but remains open to launching future projects in Noida and Delhi as well

Signature Global
Premium

Regarding Delhi, Aggarwal said the city has potential in the mid-size housing market, especially in the L and N zones of Outer Delhi under the Delhi Master Plan | Photo: X@signatureglobal

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty major Signature Global is looking to launch five projects in the National Capital Region worth ₹17,000 crore in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), with a pre-sales guidance of ₹12,500 crore for the year, compared to ₹10,290 crore achieved in FY25.
 
The company is also targeting collections of ₹6,000 crore in FY26, up from ₹4,400 crore in FY25.
 
Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director, Signature Global, told Business Standard that these launches will be situated around Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and the Sohna micro markets.
 
Commenting on expansion plans, Aggarwal said the realty firm is
Topics : Signature Global Real Estate Gurgaon infrastructure

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon