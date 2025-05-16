Signature Global to launch ₹17,000-cr projects, eyes ₹12,500-cr sales

Realty major Signature Global is looking to launch five projects in the National Capital Region worth ₹17,000 crore in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), with a pre-sales guidance of ₹12,500 crore for the year, compared to ₹10,290 crore achieved in FY25.

The company is also targeting collections of ₹6,000 crore in FY26, up from ₹4,400 crore in FY25.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director, Signature Global, told Business Standard that these launches will be situated around Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and the Sohna micro markets.

Commenting on expansion plans, Aggarwal said the realty firm is