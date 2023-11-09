Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

SJVN concludes first ever e-reverse auction for 1500 MW power projects

The auction to supply 1,500 MW power from interstate transmission system connected renewable projects with energy storage across India attracted nine companies

power

SJVN is the fourth Renewable Energy Implementing Agency in addition to SECI, NTPC and NHPC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday announced concluding an e-reverse auction process for selecting renewable energy developers for its 1,500-MW power projects.
This is the first ever such auction process conducted by SJVN, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"SJVN successfully concludes the E-Reverse Auction for 1500 MW power projects with energy storage system. As a Renewable Energy Implementing Agency (REIA), SJVN has successfully concluded its first ever e-reverse auction (e-RA) for selection of RE power developers for supply of 1,500 MW power projects with energy storage system in India," SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma said in the statement.
The auction to supply 1,500 MW power from interstate transmission system connected renewable projects with energy storage across India attracted nine companies. Seven of them got their quoted capacity at a tariff of around Rs 4.38 per unit. The successful bidders include ACME, JUNIPER & Tata Power, it said.
Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has designated SJVN as intermediary procurer/renewable energy implementing agency (REIA) for competitive bidding process for procurement of renewable power, Sharma said.
SJVN is the fourth Renewable Energy Implementing Agency in addition to SECI, NTPC and NHPC.
SJVN will coordinate with other REIAs for floating of tenders and opening of bids to avoid concurrent bids for similar projects. The MNRE has prepared a roadmap for bidding out 50 GW of RE projects every year to attain the target of putting in place 500 GW of RE projects by 2030.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

IPL 2024 auction moves out of India, set to take place on December 19

IPL 2024 players' auction to take place on December 19 in Dubai

ICICI Bank gets RBI nod to make ICICI Securities wholly-owned subsidiary

Muthoot Finance Q2 profit rises 14% to Rs 991 cr, misses estimates

Ashok Leyland's Q2 net profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 569 crore

InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in India in 2026

Torrent Gas appoints former GAIL chairman Manoj Jain as managing director

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Power projects SJVN Ltd

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon