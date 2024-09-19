Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / SJVN generates 8,489 MU of power as green energy in FY24: CMD Sharma

SJVN generates 8,489 MU of power as green energy in FY24: CMD Sharma

During 2023-24, the company clocked standalone revenue of Rs 2,533.59 crore and standalone profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 908.40 crore

SJVN

SJVN | Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned SJVN generated 8,489 million units (MUs) of green energy from its operational hydro, solar and wind power stations in 2023-24, a top company official said.
SJVN CMD Sushil Sharma made the remarks at the company's 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the 2023-24 financial year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Despite facing challenging hydrological conditions due to climate change, SJVN demonstrated resilience in its operations. In FY24, the company generated 8,489 MUs from its operational hydro, solar and wind power stations," a company statement quoted Sharma as saying.
The power stations set new records, including highest-ever daily generation of 39.570 million units (MU) and 10.971 MU by 1,500 MW NJHPS (Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station) and 412 MW Rampur HPS, respectively, in July 2023.
 
The highest-ever monthly generation of 1,590.072 MU was recorded from all operational projects in August 2023 and Rampur HPS also achieved the highest-ever monthly generation of 337.165 MU during the month.
During 2023-24, the company clocked standalone revenue of Rs 2,533.59 crore and standalone profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 908.40 crore.
SJVN paid a dividend of Rs 1.80 per share for 2023-24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IREDA

IREDA share jumps 7% on pacts with SJVN, GMR Energy for project in Nepal

IREDA

Ireda inks initial pacts with SJVN, GMR for 900 MW hydro project in Nepal

RailTel

How to trade newly crowned Navratnas: RailTel, SJVN, NHPC

valuation stock market

SJVN, RailTel, NHPC get 'Navratna' status; stocks rise up to 5.2%

Power grid

SJVN shares zoom 9% on stellar Q1FY25 earnings; power sales grow 238% YoY

Topics : SJVN SJVN Ltd renewable energy Green energy Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon