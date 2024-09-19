RBI lifts restrictions imposed on IIFL Finance's gold loan business

IIFL Finance on Thursday informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restrictions imposed on its gold loan business. The regulator had imposed curbs on the company from sanctioning or disbursing gold loans in March 2024, citing supervisory concerns.

In its exchange filing, the company said that the RBI's decision to lift restrictions is effective immediately and allows the company to resume sanctioning, disbursal, assignment, securitisation, and sale of gold loans in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

On March 4, 2024, the RBI imposed restrictions on IIFL Finance after observing deviations in assaying and certifying the purity and net weight of gold at the time of sanctioning loans and at the time of auction. The RBI also found breaches in the loan-to-value ratio, significant disbursements and collections of loan amounts in cash far in excess of the statutory limit, non-adherence to the standard auction process, and lack of transparency in charges to customers.