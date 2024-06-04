SJVN's 900 MW project in Nepal to start power generation from 2025: CMD

SJVN expects its under-construction 900 MW Arun-3 hydro-electric project in Nepal to start power generation from next year as nearly three-fourths of work has been completed, its chairman and managing director Sushil Sharma said on Tuesday.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal triggered the last blast to mark the completion of heading excavation 11.8 km long head race tunnel of 900 MW Arun- 3 Hydro Electric Project in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal, SJVN said in a statement.

SJVN is constructing the multi-crore Arun 3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal.



ALSO READ: Tata Motors Fin to merge with Tata Capital via NCLT scheme of arrangement

More than 74 per cent of the project works have already been completed and the remaining works are going on in full swing. The project will start generation by next year and has the potential to generate 3924 million units of electricity every year, Sharma said in the statement.