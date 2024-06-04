Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SJVN's 900 MW project in Nepal to start power generation from 2025: CMD

SJVN is constructing the multi-crore Arun 3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal

SJVN

SJVN

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SJVN expects its under-construction 900 MW Arun-3 hydro-electric project in Nepal to start power generation from next year as nearly three-fourths of work has been completed, its chairman and managing director Sushil Sharma said on Tuesday.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal triggered the last blast to mark the completion of heading excavation 11.8 km long head race tunnel of 900 MW Arun- 3 Hydro Electric Project in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal, SJVN said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
SJVN is constructing the multi-crore Arun 3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal.
 
More than 74 per cent of the project works have already been completed and the remaining works are going on in full swing. The project will start generation by next year and has the potential to generate 3924 million units of electricity every year, Sharma said in the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SJVN solar power solar power projects hydro-electric power projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon