RIL registers sub-lease deed for land to develop global economic hub

A step closer to the Global Economic Hub proposed for Maharashtra in 2018

Amritha Pillay
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries (RIL) on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiaries have completed the registration of a sub-lease deed for 3,750 acres of land, related to its plans to develop a global economic hub in Maharashtra.

“RIL’s wholly owned subsidiaries have completed the registration of sub-lease deeds for about 3,750 acres of land along with the associated development rights for a period of 43 years for an aggregate consideration of Rs 13,400 crore from Navi Mumbai IIA Private Limited, in which CIDCO holds 26 per cent,” the statement on BSE said. CIDCO is the City and Industrial Development Corporation, a state-run town planning agency for Navi Mumbai.
The statement added that the sub-leased land has to be used for the development of an integrated industrial area in terms of the Maharashtra Industrial Policy, 2013.

In February 2018, RIL entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to develop a Global Economic Hub consisting of a world-class integrated digital and services industrial area with global partnerships.

At the Magnetic Maharashtra event in 2018, Ambani in his speech had noted, “RIL will establish India's first-ever integrated industrial area for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the state of Maharashtra... will invest with a coalition of global companies more than Rs 60,000 crore over the next 10 years in this collaborative initiative.”

A year later, in 2019, RIL through a wholly owned subsidiary also entered into an MoU with Navi Mumbai SEZ (NMSEZ) to sublease land of about 4,000 acres along with the associated development rights from it, related to the same proposed industrial area.

In its Tuesday release, RIL noted it has a proven track record of developing large integrated industrial complexes at Hazira, Jamnagar, and Dahej, a fast-growing integrated smart city in Jhajjar district of Haryana, and a state-of-the-art convention centre and modern office space at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

