Skipper Q3 results: Profit rises two-fold to Rs 20 cr on higher income

Power transmission company Skipper Ltd on Monday posted an over two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 20.4 crore for December quarter FY24, backed by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 9.5 crore in October-December FY23, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income surged to Rs 803.8 crore from Rs 446.0 crore a year ago.

Expenses were at Rs 777.4 crore as against Rs 436.6 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

Kolkata-based Skipper is one of the leading companies in power transmission and distribution and the polymer segment.