Fulcrum Digital plans to hire 700 professionals across tech domain in 2024

New York-based Fulcrum Digital offers software products, services, and solutions to varied industries. It has offices in the US, Latin America, Europe, and India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Fulcrum Digital, a digital engineering and business platform company, plans to hire 700 people across multiple technology domains such as artificial intelligence (AI) this year, according to its chairman Rajesh Sinha.
The company has also launched Ryze, a generative AI platform, which aims to simplify operations for businesses handling big databases. Positioned as a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, Ryze aims to enable businesses to drive content generation, covering textual and visual mediums with precision and efficiency.
Its integration of components including large language models, neuro readers, AI computing, and intelligent chatbots ushers a new era in AI-driven productivity and operational excellence, the company said.
Sinha, Founder and Chairman of Fulcrum Digital, said, the company "aims to hire 700 employees in the calendar year 2024, across technology domains such as artificial intelligence (AI), data scientists, software developers, and more".
These employees will be based in India and overseas, he said.
"This is because we foresee business coming in between January-December 2024 from both existing and new customers, and we have a backlog of orders which are to be completed," he said on the sidelines of the launch of Ryze in Pune recently.
Ryze can be used by businesses for data extraction, fraud detection, compliance checks, and semantic searches.
The businesses have got a large amount of data, and we are incorporating the large language capabilities into their systems. It is like their personal, internalised search engine, which is fed with all their datasets, and giving them all the answers and solutions, Sinha said.
Asked about the risks of AI, the chairman said, No new technology ever comes without risks. For humanity, AI is not a threat, but its sixth sense, like a co-pilot, is an enabler. Humans use only a nominal percentage of their brain power, AI enhances the rest of the potential.
New York-based Fulcrum Digital offers software products, services, and solutions to varied industries. It has offices in the US, Latin America, Europe, and India.

Topics : Artificial intelligence engineering hiring in India technology industry

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

