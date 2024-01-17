Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SoftBank fully exits Policybazaar parent, collects $650 mn in returns

SoftBank had invested about $200 million in PB Fintech. In Dec 2023, Softbank's arm SVF Python II (Cayman) divested a 2.5 per cent stake in Policybazaar's parent firm PB Fintech for Rs 914 crore

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese investor SoftBank has full exited PB Fintech, the parent company of Indian digital insurance marketplace Policybazaar, garnering $650 million on its investment, said a person familiar with the matter.

Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank had invested about $200 million in PB Fintech. “SoftBank has made a total of around $650 million in returns on its investments in the Gurugram-based company,” according to the source.

In December 2023, Softbank's arm Svf Python II (Cayman) divested a 2.5 per cent stake in PB Fintech for Rs 914 crore through open market transactions. HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Mirae Asset MF, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Societe Generale,

Also Read

PB Fintech down 5% in 2 days on Bima Sugam worry; analysts say buy the dip

SoftBank to resume investing in Indian startups after 18-month hiatus

SoftBank's Vision Fund hikes valuation of Swiggy, Ola Electric, FirstCry

Plane at Haneda Airport catches fire after collision with coast guard plane

Demerged CPSEs may use a parent's name in public procurement for 5 yrs

Ola Electric gets domestic value addition certificate under auto PLI scheme

OYO opens 65 homestays, hotels in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration

Web Werks to set up Rs 20,000 crore data centre park in Bengaluru

JSW to invest Rs 9,000 crore for setting up 1,500 MW pumped storage project

Jindal Power offers Rs 4,203 crore for distressed coal-fired power plant

Topics : SoftBank Softbank Group Policybazaar Fintech sector Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon