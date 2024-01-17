SoftBank fully exits Policybazaar parent, collects $650 mn in returns

Japanese investor SoftBank has full exited PB Fintech, the parent company of Indian digital insurance marketplace Policybazaar, garnering $650 million on its investment, said a person familiar with the matter.

Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank had invested about $200 million in PB Fintech. “SoftBank has made a total of around $650 million in returns on its investments in the Gurugram-based company,” according to the source.

In December 2023, Softbank's arm Svf Python II (Cayman) divested a 2.5 per cent stake in PB Fintech for Rs 914 crore through open market transactions. HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Mirae Asset MF, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Societe Generale,