Ex-Puma India chief to build multi-brand sports empire with ₹600 crore

Abhishek Ganguly, the former Puma India head, is set to create a multi-brand sports empire with ₹600 crore, targeting brands like Italian label Lotto, as India's sportswear market expands

Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Ganguly, Abhishek Sharm,
Agilitas Sports CEO Abhishek Ganguly (middle) along with cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma who have come on board as early investors and faces of the Lotto brand.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Abhishek Ganguly, who built Puma India from ₹20 crore to ₹3,900 crore during his 18-year tenure, is now planning to scale up multiple sports apparel brands to multi-million-dollar levels through his venture Agilitas Sports. The former Puma India head, who helped the German brand overtake Adidas for market leadership, is applying his growth strategies to build a portfolio of international and homegrown athletic brands in India’s expanding sports market. In the near future, Agilitas aims to bring and build three international brands and one domestic brand in the sportswear category.
 
“We are building India's largest sports company. We will be
