Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SPRE expect over Rs 1,000 cr revenue from luxury project in Mumbai

With an expected revenue surpassing Rs 1,000 crore, he said, the project signifies a lucrative venture that sets new standards for ultra luxury projects in South Mumbai

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) on Wednesday launched a new ultra luxury project in Mumbai with an estimated revenue potential of more than Rs 1,000 crore.
The company would develop nearly 60 residential units in 'The Odyssey' project, located off Marine Drive, with a starting price of Rs 15 crore per flat.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The project comprises close to 60 apartments for sale, with revenues exceeding Rs 1,000 crore," SPRE said in a statement.
The project has been designed by architect Hafeez Contractor.
Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, MD & CEO, SPRE, said, "At Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, we believe in creating more than just structures; we craft environments that redefine luxury and comfort. The Odyssey is a manifestation of this philosophy."

With an expected revenue surpassing Rs 1,000 crore, he said, the project signifies a lucrative venture that sets new standards for ultra luxury projects in South Mumbai.
"As we make our historic comeback to South Mumbai, we are confident that this uber luxury project will redefine opulent living," Gopalakrishnan added.
Earlier this month, SPRE launched 276 luxury homes in Pune with an estimated sales value of around Rs 600 crore.
The company had launch the second phase of its 'Golfland' project, which is part of a large township 'VANAHA' near Bavdhan, West Pune.
SPRE is part of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a multi-business conglomerate.
With a development potential of over 142 million square feet, SPRE has a presence in many cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Kolkata.

Also Read

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate expects Rs 600 cr from 276 luxury homes

Sebi fines Rs 7 lakh on Shapoorji Pallonji for violating disclosure rules

CARE downgrades ratings for Shapoorji Pallonji & Co's term loan to 'BBB'

Realty reality: Will luxury housing in India lose its sheen in 2024?

L&T, Shapoorji Pallonji show interest in New Delhi station revamp

Los Angeles Times fires 20% employees, largest in its 142-year-old history

Realme sells 100 mn smartphones in India in 5 yrs; to focus on branding now

Sony moves Singapore court against Zee for breaching merger pact: Report

Nazara Tech's Nodwin Gaming to acquire 100% stake in Comic Con India

Aster DM shareholders approve separation of firm's India, GCC businesses

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : luxury housing Shapoorji Pallonji group Shapoorji homes Housing market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon