Friday, November 21, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Starbucks India yet to see impact of govt consumer spurring measures

Starbucks India yet to see impact of govt consumer spurring measures

Tata Starbucks says macro softness still weighs on sales, even as the chain expands its footprint and reassesses its 1,000-store target amid real estate and market constraints

Starbucks
premium

Dash was speaking during the launch of the coffee chain’s second Reserve store in India in Gurugram. (Photo: Reuters)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Starbucks India, which continues to report losses, has not seen any impact of government measures to spur consumption in its café business.
 
“It’s too early to know the impact of these measures. There is more spending power with the consumer, but we don’t know if those spends will go towards food and beverages or auto or durables,” Sushant Dash, chief executive officer, Tata Starbucks, told Business Standard on Friday.
 
Dash was speaking during the launch of the coffee chain’s second Reserve store in India in Gurugram.
 
“Overall,
Topics : Company News Starbucks Tata Starbucks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon