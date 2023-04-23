close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Statsguru: Six charts explain why Apple stores in India are a big deal

The financials of unlisted arm Apple India shows surging growth. Its net sales figure of Rs 33,313 crore for 2021-22 was three times the value in 2018-19

Samreen Wani
Apple
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One of the world’s biggest companies opened its stores in India last week, but what might be more closely watched than sales could be its impact on employment.

This is not to say that Apple products haven’t been popular in India. The iPhone accounted for nearly a fifth of the total value of smartphones sold here. The company gained market share in 2022 (chart 1).

Chart

































The finan
Or

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Wipro to consider buyback proposal; board meeting on April 26-27

In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Fox's settlement with Dominion on defamation unlikely to cost it $787.5 mn

Lenders of Reliance Capital to meet on Monday to consider bidders' concerns

Topics : Apple India Apple iPhone sales Apple store

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life MD & CEO Kannan

NS Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, BFSI Summit
5 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Six charts explain why Apple stores in India are a big deal

Apple
2 min read

Wipro to consider buyback proposal; board meeting on April 26-27

Wipro
2 min read
Premium

In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
3 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Expect stable cash flows and earnings in FY24, Adani tells banks

Adani
4 min read

Musk tweets 'demographics is destiny' as Indian population surpasses China

Elon Musk
2 min read
Premium

30% of our sales could come from EVs in FY24: MG Motor India President

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, while unveiling Comet on April 19
4 min read
Premium

Apple's emerging India play, strategy notably different from Vietnam

Apple Inc, Apple
6 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon