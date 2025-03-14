Friday, March 14, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Steelbird targets 3-fold revenue growth by 2030; to expand production

Steelbird now manufactures 10 million units at its Baddi facility, which it aims to take up to 25 million by 2032, besides adding another facility in the state in the next four years

Steelbird Helmets | Photo: Company website

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh-based Steelbird Helmets is investing over ₹350 crore to more than double its production capacities by 2032 to meet demand. The company is also targeting trebling its turnover to ₹2,500 crore by 2030.
 
Steelbird now manufactures 10 million units at its Baddi facility, which it aims to take up to 25 million by 2032, besides adding another facility in the state in the next four years.
 
A leading player in the segment, the company aims to target a 40 per cent share in the organised helmet market in the country from the current 35 per cent by the end
Topics : Auto industry manufacturing

