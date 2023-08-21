Time to shut down production of ICE scooters: Ola Electric CEO Bhavish

In a direct challenge to legacy two-wheeler companies, Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Ola Electric, has asked them to shut down their internal combustion engine (ICE) scooter production and, instead, invest in making “meaningful” and “quality” two-wheelers.



On Independence Day, the company launched four new electric scooter models in various price ranges and also showcased four different electric motorbikes, which will be rolled out by the end of next year. With this, Ola takes a firm lead over its legacy competitors in showcasing its range of electric two