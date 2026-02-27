Stride Ventures partners with Saudi PIF to scale global private credit

The partnership with PIF’s Jada Fund of Funds adds to a series of strategic sovereign and global investor relationships supporting the broader Stride platform, including its collaboration with SAB Invest to expand private credit deployment in Saudi Arabia’s innovation economy. Together, these partnerships reinforce Stride’s position among a new generation of globally benchmarked private credit managers emerging from India.

“Stride aims to deploy over $1 billion globally in the coming years across venture debt, growth credit and private credit strategies, including a target deployment of approximately $200 million in Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem over the next two years,” said Stride.

By bridging global capital with high-growth companies across markets, Stride said it continues to enable Indian and international entrepreneurial and investment ecosystems to operate more synergistically. This empowers founders with non-dilutive growth capital while delivering institutional-grade outcomes for investors worldwide.

Founded in 2019, Stride has steadily expanded from a domestic debt pioneer into an international financial platform with on-ground presence across India, the GCC and the UK, Europe, operating in diverse currency environments including INR, USD and GBP. The firm has enabled over $1.6 billion in credit across nearly 200 portfolio companies, including 20 unicorns, while evaluating more than 15,000 companies globally. Today, Stride empowers entrepreneurs through seven funds, supported by sovereign-backed strategies and a diversified investor base.