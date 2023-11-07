Sensex (-0.39%)
64706.92 -251.77
Nifty (-0.32%)
19350.45 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40010.25 + 73.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.14%)
6113.50 + 8.85
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
43340.25 -279.15
Strong near-term outlook to aid revenues, margins for IndiGo after Q2 show

India's leading airline did well in a seasonally weak quarter for the industry and after paying fees and charges

Indigo
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of India's leading airline IndiGo, delivered a better-than-expected performance across most parameters in Q2 FY24.

The company posted its fourth consecutive quarter of net profit, of Rs 188 crore. It had reported a loss of Rs 1,583 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted for foreign exchange losses, net profit in Q2 FY24 stood at Rs 806 crore.

Q2 FY24 is the first time since FY18 that IndiGo achieved profitability in the seasonally weak quarter for the aviation sector, said ICICI Securities. IndiGo announced profit after adjusting one-off cost benefits, which included Rs 150 crore as airport fees and charges, and Rs 300 crore as supplementary rentals, said Ansuman Deb and Sanil

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

