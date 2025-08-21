Sumadhura Group eyes investment of ₹10,000 crore in next four years

Sumadhura Group, the Bengaluru-based real estate developer, is expected to invest about Rs 10,000 crore by fiscal year 2029 (FY29) to fuel expansion, said Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director of the company.

“We currently have about 6 million square feet under development in the residential segment. In total, 12 million square feet are under construction, with another 10 million scheduled for FY26. Over the next two years, we also plan to launch an additional 10–15 million square feet. To drive this geographical expansion, we are looking at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore over the next four years, including