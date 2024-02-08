Sumadhura Group leases warehousing space to Zomato in Bengaluru

Real estate developer Sumadhura Group has leased 3 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing space to Zomato at Sumadhura Logistics Park, Hoskote, the largest built-to-suit warehousing park in Bengaluru. This is also the largest warehousing space Zomato has leased in India.

The group has made an initial investment of Rs 600 crore in the first phase of Sumadhura Logistics Park, which will span across 100 acres, offering 2.5 million sq. ft. of commercial warehouse space. The company aims to increase the total warehouse space at Sumadhura Logistics Park to 6 million sq. ft. in the next phase.

“This collaboration with Zomato marks a significant milestone in our journey as we work towards expanding our clientele in the logistics and warehousing space. Our new facility is equipped with the latest amenities to meet the diverse requirements of industries such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, automobile, logistics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, and electronics,” said Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director, Sumadhura Group.

“Riding on the increasing contribution of the manufacturing sector to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and a booming economy, these sectors are looking at expanding their offerings. This is a strategic move for our group, driven by the increasing demand for warehousing solutions in Bengaluru, particularly in East Bengaluru and surrounding areas,” Madhusudhan added.