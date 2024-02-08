Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sumadhura Group leases warehousing space to Zomato in Bengaluru

Sumadhura Logistics Park marks the company's entry into the ever-expanding logistics sector, catering to the growing demand for top-notch warehousing solutions in Bengaluru and surrounding areas

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate developer Sumadhura Group has leased 3 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing space to Zomato at Sumadhura Logistics Park, Hoskote, the largest built-to-suit warehousing park in Bengaluru. This is also the largest warehousing space Zomato has leased in India.

The group has made an initial investment of Rs 600 crore in the first phase of Sumadhura Logistics Park, which will span across 100 acres, offering 2.5 million sq. ft. of commercial warehouse space. The company aims to increase the total warehouse space at Sumadhura Logistics Park to 6 million sq. ft. in the next phase.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“This collaboration with Zomato marks a significant milestone in our journey as we work towards expanding our clientele in the logistics and warehousing space. Our new facility is equipped with the latest amenities to meet the diverse requirements of industries such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, automobile, logistics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, and electronics,” said Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director, Sumadhura Group.

“Riding on the increasing contribution of the manufacturing sector to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and a booming economy, these sectors are looking at expanding their offerings. This is a strategic move for our group, driven by the increasing demand for warehousing solutions in Bengaluru, particularly in East Bengaluru and surrounding areas,” Madhusudhan added.

Sumadhura Logistics Park marks the company’s entry into the ever-expanding logistics sector, catering to the growing demand for top-notch warehousing solutions in Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

Sumadhura Logistics Park claims to offer a “comprehensive” range of amenities to ensure the utmost convenience and safety for its clients. “This Grade A+ warehousing facility is strategically located to provide easy access to key industrial and manufacturing clusters, as well as consumption markets within the city,” Sumadhura said in a statement.

Also Read

Zomato leases its largest warehousing space in the country in Bengaluru

Zomato stock rally may show signs of exhaustion from here on: Analysts

Zomato denies reports of an offer to acquire Shiprocket for $2 billion

Zomato receives Rs 402 cr GST show cause notice, says 'not liable to pay'

Zomato zooms 4% after over 300 mn shares change hands in block deals

Petronet plans to begin supplying LNG to Sri Lanka in 2025 for five years

Central Bank, JC Flowers ARC join race to bid for Future Enterprises

Zomato leases its largest warehousing space in the country in Bengaluru

ONDC merchants expected to multiply in coming year: MD & CEO Koshy

British American Tobacco signals ITC stake disposal, shares soar 7%

Topics : Zomato Bengaluru Warehousing sector Real Estate logistics sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon