Sunteck Realty launches uber luxury brand, eyes ₹20,000 crore revenue

Sunteck Realty launches uber luxury brand, eyes ₹20,000 crore revenue

The first projects include an ultra-luxury development at Nepeansea Road in South Mumbai and another in Downtown Dubai's Burj Khalifa community, marking Sunteck's international debut

According to Sunteck’s Q1FY26 investor presentation, the Dubai project has a GDV of ₹9,000 crore, while Nepean Sea Project–1 and Project–2 are valued at ₹1,920 crore and ₹2,400 crore, respectively. (Photo: Company Website)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty has launched Emaance, an uber-luxury residential brand under which projects with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹20,000 crore will be launched over the next one year.
 
The first projects include an ultra-luxury development at Nepeansea Road in South Mumbai and another in Downtown Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Community, marking Sunteck’s international debut.
 
The company is targeting margins of 40-50 per cent from these projects, priced at around ₹2.5 lakh per square foot. Each apartment will span approximately 10,000 square feet. The Nepeansea Road project is expected to launch in the current financial year.
 
According to Sunteck’s Q1FY26
