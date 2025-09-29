Sunteck Realty launches uber luxury brand, eyes ₹20,000 crore revenue

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty has launched Emaance, an uber-luxury residential brand under which projects with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹20,000 crore will be launched over the next one year.

The first projects include an ultra-luxury development at Nepeansea Road in South Mumbai and another in Downtown Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Community, marking Sunteck’s international debut.

The company is targeting margins of 40-50 per cent from these projects, priced at around ₹2.5 lakh per square foot. Each apartment will span approximately 10,000 square feet. The Nepeansea Road project is expected to launch in the current financial year.

According to Sunteck’s Q1FY26