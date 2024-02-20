Sensex (    %)
                        
Swan Energy's QIP opens with starting price fixed at Rs 703 per share

Swan Energy, in December 2023, acquired Reliance Naval and Engineering through Hazel Mercantile, a special purpose vehicle

In a stock exchange filing, Swan said pricing of the issue would be decided on February 26 | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 20 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Swan Energy on Tuesday announced opening of its Rs 4,000 crore fund raise through a qualified institutional payment (QIP), with a starting price fixed at Rs 703.29 per share.
In a stock exchange filing, Swan said pricing of the issue would be decided on February 26.
Swan Energy, in December 2023, acquired Reliance Naval and Engineering through Hazel Mercantile, a special purpose vehicle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Swan Energy QIP Fundraising

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

