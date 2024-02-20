Sensex (    %)
                        
Hindalco subsidiary Novelis files draft papers with SEC for proposed US IPO

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Atlanta-based Novelis Inc., a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco Industries, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares.

The common shares are expected to be offered by Novelis’ shareholders – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, Novelis said in a statement. The shares will be listed on the American stock exchanges. Novelis said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares by its sole shareholder. “Novelis expects to complete the public offering after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions,” the statement said.
Novelis' statement came after the market hours of the Indian stock markets. Hindalco shares closed at Rs 511 a share on Tuesday, thus giving it a total valuation of Rs 1.15 trillion. Novelis did not give any details on the dilution by its promoter or the proposed valuation of the company.

Novelis has recently revised its capital expenditure in the United States to $4.1 billion – up 65 percent – and said the commissioning of the Bay Minette facility is delayed by a year. The Bay Minette facility is now likely to be commissioned in the second half of calendar 2026 and would take around 18-24 months to fully ramp up.

The management has recently cited an increase in civil and structural costs for the rise in capex guidance. At the same time, Hindalco has also revised the return expectations to lower double digits when compared to mid-teens projected earlier due to the anticipated delay and higher capital costs. There could be further risk of inflationary pressure, and this capex would be a key monitorable going forward. A vast majority of the capex is expected to be incurred in FY 25 and FY26, the company said in the recent earnings call.

Back home, Hindalco is bidding for critical minerals exploration sites being auctioned by the Indian government. The government is selling rights to about 20 blocks of land to explore for metals including rare earths and molybdenum in a process valued at Rs 45,000 crore. The company is looking at minerals like lithium, graphite, nickel, copper ores, and the company has taken and applied for most available minerals, the company had said.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

