CG Power in talks with global firms to package chips at Sanand facility

CG Power’s semiconductor packaging arm, CG Semi, is in talks with fabless semiconductor companies as well as integrated device manufacturers (IDM) in Europe and the US to package their chips at its Sanand facility in Gujarat, CG Power Chairman Vellayan Subbiah said.

“A few have expressed interest in engaging, and have started coming to test our stuff here. That process is encouraging for us. So, it is going to be what those customers want to package here, in addition to the focus on consumer, industrial and automotive (semiconductor chips),” Subbiah told Business Standard, on the sidelines of the