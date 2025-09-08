Monday, September 08, 2025 | 12:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / CG Power in talks with global firms to package chips at Sanand facility

CG Power in talks with global firms to package chips at Sanand facility

The Sanand Facility, where CG Power's CG Semi plans to invest up to Rs 7,600 crore, is being built in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corporation and Thailand's Stars Microelectronics

Vellayan Subbiah
CG Power chairman Vellayan Subbiah

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

CG Power’s semiconductor packaging arm, CG Semi, is in talks with fabless semiconductor companies as well as integrated device manufacturers (IDM) in Europe and the US  to package their chips at its Sanand facility in Gujarat, CG Power Chairman Vellayan Subbiah said.
 
“A few have expressed interest in engaging, and have started coming to test our stuff here. That process is encouraging for us. So, it is going to be what those customers want to package here, in addition to the focus on consumer, industrial and automotive (semiconductor chips),” Subbiah told Business Standard, on the sidelines of the
