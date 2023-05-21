Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

If all the listed Tata group companies are seen as a single business entity, it would be the 64th-biggest corporation globally with revenue of $125 billion, behind Russia’s Lukoil which reported revenue of $125.3 billion on a trailing 12-month basis, but ahead of Japan&rs

The combined net profit of these companies was, however, down 10.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 66,670 crore in FY23, from a record high of Rs 74,540 crore in the previous financial year, when the profit had jumped 156 per cent YoY, aided by Tata Steel’s strong showing.