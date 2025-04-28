Monday, April 28, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors board to consider raising Rs 500 crore via securities this week

Tata Motors board to consider raising Rs 500 crore via securities this week

A meeting of the duly constituted Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 2

Tata motors

The company did not share details of how it plans to utilise the raised capital. (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors on Monday said its board will later this week consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issue of securities on a private placement basis.

A meeting of the duly constituted Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 2 to consider and approve the issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, the automaker said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not share details of how it plans to utilise the raised capital.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Motors Securities Non convertible debentures

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

