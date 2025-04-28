Monday, April 28, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ED conducts search operations at Gensol Engineering; seizes documents

ED conducts search operations at Gensol Engineering; seizes documents

On April 15, India's markets regulator took a slew of actions against Gensol over concerns that the company might have diverted funds raised for business towards personal luxury purchases

Gensol Engineering

Image: X@GensolGroup

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's financial crime fighting agency has raided the premises of embattled Gensol Engineering and seized documents and electronic devices, the company said on Monday.
 
The company, which has come under scrutiny for allegedly defaulting on debt, said that the financial impact of the search and seizure operation at its Gurgaon and Ahmedabad offices by the Directorate of Enforcement could not be ascertained. 
On April 15, India's markets regulator took a slew of actions against Gensol over concerns that the company might have diverted funds raised for business towards personal luxury purchases.  ALSO READ: Delhi HC orders Gensol, BluSmart to maintain status quo on 175 EVs  
 
The regulator also alleged that the company had defaulted on loans, including debt taken to finance electric vehicle purchases for their ride-hailing start-up BluSmart Mobility. 
Gensol denied defaulting on loans. 

Also Read

PremiumBluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

Beleaguered ride-hailing firm BluSmart eyes climate funds for reboot

IREDA

Ireda files EoW complaint as Gensol promoters dilute equity 'sans approval'

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC orders Gensol, BluSmart to maintain status quo on 175 EVs

PremiumAnmol Singh Jaggi, Puneet Singh Jaggi, gensol engineering

Diversionary tactics: Fund misuse at Gensol raises red flags again

PremiumGensol

Gensol Engineering case: Now, NFRA joins investigation against promoters

Since then, Power Finance Corp (PFC) and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) have filed complaints, alleging document fraud, with PFC also claiming non-repayment of some debt. 
Gensol said on Monday that it was in the process of taking appropriate legal measures in regard to the search operation.
   

More From This Section

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor Q4 net profit soars 67.5% to ₹648.16 crore on strong demand

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Profit down 45% to Rs 433 cr on lower income

bank profit

AWL Agri Business Q4 results: Profit up 22% on strong edible oils demand

bonds

REC raises Rs 5,000 crore through bond issuance with strong response

LG Electronics

LG postpones IPO for Indian unit due to 'unfavorable' market conditions

Topics : Gensol group Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon