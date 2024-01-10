Tata Motors riding high on strong JLR volume, margins expectations

From its lows in December, the stock of Tata Motors is up about 15 per cent. The gains came on the back of better than expected December volumes in its UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). This coupled with gradual recovery in the global passenger vehicle demand, improving profitability due to product mix and lower commodity costs are expected to be key positives for the company.
The main trigger for the stock is the volume trajectory for JLR. Its wholesale volumes in the December quarter, excluding the China joint venture, grew 27 per cent over the year ago