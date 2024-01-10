Sensex (    %)
                        
Tata Motors riding high on strong JLR volume, margins expectations

The main trigger for the stock is the volume trajectory for JLR. Its wholesale volumes in the December quarter, excluding China joint venture, grew 27 per cent over year ago quarter to 101,043 units

Tata Motors SUV Punch
The volumes on the back of an easing supply situation was the company’s highest wholesale performance in the past eleven quarters

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

From its lows in December, the stock of Tata Motors is up about 15 per cent. The gains came on the back of better than expected December volumes in its UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). This coupled with gradual recovery in the global passenger vehicle demand, improving profitability due to product mix and lower commodity costs are expected to be key positives for the company.

The main trigger for the stock is the volume trajectory for JLR. Its wholesale volumes in the December quarter, excluding the China joint venture, grew 27 per cent over the year ago

Topics : Tata Motors JLR automobile industry automobile manufacturer

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
