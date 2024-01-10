Tata Motors riding high on strong JLR volume, margins expectations

The main trigger for the stock is the volume trajectory for JLR. Its wholesale volumes in the December quarter, excluding the China joint venture, grew 27 per cent over the year ago

The volumes on the back of an easing supply situation was the company’s highest wholesale performance in the past eleven quarters

