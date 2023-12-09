Sensex (0.44%)
Tata, Nissan unveil service plan for Cyclone Michaung-affected customers

Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors has launched a service plan to assist customers impacted by cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Michaung

People wading through flood waters due to cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu.

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors has launched a service plan to assist customers impacted by cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh.
The company has implemented a comprehensive service plan across its range of passengers and electric vehicles.
Accordingly, it has extended the standard warranty and annual maintenance contract period for vehicles in the affected region.
Tata Motors has also set up a 24x7 helpdesk 1800-209-9292 enabling customers to reach out to them. "The helpline serves as a central hub for emergency assistance offering timely support," a company statement said on Saturday.
A dedicated road assistance team has also been established to handle cases, prioritising based on customer call dates and area accessibility. "This ensures a streamlined response to the unique needs of each affected customer," the statement said.
Free towing assistance has also been set up for customers, providing a crucial lifeline during these challenging times.
"Additionally, the company has deployed Flatbed Bed Trucks, Under wheel Lifts, and more towing vans to enhance on-ground resources, reinforcing our commitment to provide robust towing assistance," the statement added.

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor's plan
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has announced a comprehensive package of support services to customers impacted by Cyclone Michaung, the company said on Saturday.
Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd said it has set up a special helpdesk and contact call centre to assist the flood-affected customers.
The company has also launched free towing vehicle support, claims filing assistance, and special offers on floor carpet replacement, among others, a company statement here said.
The workshops in Chennai would be operated at extended hours to serve the customers and a 10 per cent discount has also been offered on engine oil and oil filter replacement, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

