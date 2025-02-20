Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services for smart energy transition

Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services for smart energy transition

Tata Power's partnership with AWS exemplifies digital-first approach, harnessing cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT to build a smarter, more efficient power ecosystem

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Tata Power on Thursday announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services to drive smart and consumer-centric energy transition in India through modernization of its digital infrastructure and energy management.

Tata Power has embarked on a data-driven transformation with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the country's transition to a greener, smarter, and more consumer-centric energy ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

The evolution of energy systems demands real-time analytics, automation, and decentralized power generation to optimize supply and demand. Digitalization enables grid stability, predictive maintenance, and seamless energy transactions, ensuring sustainability and operational efficiency, it said.

Tata Power's partnership with AWS exemplifies this digital-first approach, harnessing cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT to build a smarter, more efficient power ecosystem.

 

Tata Power has already laid a robust digital foundation by migrating 23 mission-critical applications to AWS using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS).

Tata Power one of India's largest integrated power companies with presence across T&D, Generation, Trading, Renewables (including Manufacturing), and Energy as a Service (EaaS).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tata Power Amazon Web Services energy sector

Feb 20 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

