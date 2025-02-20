Samsung blames striking workers for disrupting ops at Sriperumbudur unit

Samsung India on Thursday alleged that a section of its striking workers at the Sriperumbudur unit illegally tried to disrupt operations and industrial peace at the facility.
Since February 5, 600 Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) members have been on strike within the premises of the Samsung India Electronics facility, following the suspension of three union leaders.
“At Samsung, our priority is to maintain a safe and stable workplace for all workers. A certain section of workers once again illegally tried to disrupt operations and industrial peace today. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any illegal activities by workers that disrupt industrial stability and peace at the workplace,” the company said in a statement.
Earlier on Thursday, the police had asked the workers to vacate the strike site. At a temporary protest site at Vella Gate, a section of the company’s workers continued their protest. According to union workers, they staged a sit-in protest at the production section after forcing contract workers involved in alleged illegal production to leave.
“It is important for all employees to adhere to company policies, and those who violate these policies will be subject to disciplinary action after due process. While our production remains uninterrupted, we urge the state authorities to secure the safety of our workers, maintain discipline, and provide ease of doing business,” it added.