Tata Power to scale up internal renewable energy component supply chain

To navigate the supply chain challenges in its renewable energy (RE) businesses, Tata Power is looking to scale up the manufacturing of key components to meet the group’s needs across RE projects. If there is a surplus, the company will export it too, mainly to the United States, its senior management told Business Standard on the sidelines of RE-Invest in Gandhinagar.



The company plans to double its existing solar cell and module manufacturing capacity over the next three years, senior executives indicated. For energy storage, it has plans to invest in battery energy storage systems, which would