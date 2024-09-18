Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Tata Power to scale up internal renewable energy component supply chain

Tata Power to scale up internal renewable energy component supply chain

Plans to manufacture key parts rather than buying them

praveer sinha
Premium

Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer of Tata Power

Shreya Jai Gandhinagar
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:44 PM IST
To navigate the supply chain challenges in its renewable energy (RE) businesses, Tata Power is looking to scale up the manufacturing of key components to meet the group’s needs across RE projects. If there is a surplus, the company will export it too, mainly to the United States, its senior management told Business Standard on the sidelines of RE-Invest in Gandhinagar.
 
The company plans to double its existing solar cell and module manufacturing capacity over the next three years, senior executives indicated. For energy storage, it has plans to invest in battery energy storage systems, which would

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon