Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons board to review financial results, Tata Capital IPO plans

Tata Sons board to review financial results, Tata Capital IPO plans

Tata Sons board to assess FY25 financials, Tata Capital IPO, group firm performance, and dividend payout crucial to funding Tata Trusts' philanthropic goals

Tata Sons, Tata group
Premium

A spokesperson for Tata Sons declined to comment. | Image: Wikipedia

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Sons, the holding company (holdco) of India’s salt-to-software conglomerate, will meet on Thursday to review its financial results for the year ended March 2025, according to people familiar with the matter. The board, chaired by Natarajan Chandrasekaran, is also expected to be briefed on the upcoming initial public offering of Tata Capital, scheduled for later this year.
 
The meeting will include a review of Tata Sons’ investments in the rights issue of Tata Projects and an update on the performance of key group companies, including Air India, Tata Digital, and other unlisted units.
 
The board may also deliberate on
Topics : Tata Sons Tata Sons Limited IPO activity

