Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 12:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons dividend income may have slipped in FY25 for first time in 9 yrs

Tata Sons dividend income may have slipped in FY25 for first time in 9 yrs

Tata Sons reported standalone operating income of Rs 43,767 crore in FY24 up 25.3 per cent from Rs 34,917 crore a year ago

bombay house tata
premium

Tata Motors is paying ₹2,208 crore for FY25, down 4 per cent from ₹2,300 crore for FY24

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 12:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Sons’ dividend from Tata group companies for last financial year is expected to show a decline of 3.5 per cent to ₹36,514 crore from ₹37,832 crore a year earlier. This should be the first year-on-year decline in Tata Sons’ dividend in the last nine years.
 
The holding company had last reported a decline in FY16, when its proceeds had gone down 42.5 per cent to ₹6,898 crore from ₹11,993 crore a year earlier.
 
“A lower dividend will have some impact on Tata Sons’ ability to invest in newer ventures (such as ecommerce, electronics manufacturing, and aviation), most of which
Topics : Tata Sons Tata group dividend
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon