However, the final court verdict would determine the future course of direction for any resolution passed at the Tata Sons board meeting on November 30. The next court hearing is on January 21, 2027.

In the board meeting on September 17, the two nominee directors on the Tata Sons board — Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan — had voted against and in favour of Chandrasekaran’s third term as chairman, respectively, prompting a casting vote by Independent Director Harish Manwani, who was the acting chairman for that segment of the meeting.

At the board meeting of November 30, Chandrasekaran’s third term is unlikely to be discussed, as a resolution on it was already passed on September 17. While the way forward on Tata Sons listing would be the main agenda on Monday, it would come up at a shareholders’ meeting soon.

The proposal to get an approval for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) is listed in the meeting agenda as well. The EGM, whenever it is scheduled, would take up both the listing of Tata Sons and Chandrasekaran’s third term.

Tata Sons’ annual general meeting scheduled for August could not take place because of lack of quorum. A representative proposed jointly by the Sir Dorbaji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust must mandatorily attend a shareholders’ meeting. Since the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner froze the decision-making powers of SRTT earlier this year, a joint representative could not be appointed for an AGM.