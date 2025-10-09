Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Tata Trusts trustees to meet on Friday amid govt push to resolve rift

Tata Trusts trustees to meet on Friday amid govt push to resolve rift

The outcome of Friday's meeting will be closely watched, as Tata Trusts - which holds a 66 percent stake in Tata Sons - wields significant influence over the conglomerate's governance and strategy

Tata Sons
The government’s intervention underscores the strategic importance of Tata Trusts in ensuring stability at one of India’s most influential business groups. | Image: Bloomberg

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

The trustees of Tata Trusts are set to meet on Friday to discuss allocations for healthcare initiatives, as the government steps in to defuse tensions among key members of the two charitable bodies that controls the $150 billion Tata Group.
 
The meeting comes after weeks of friction between Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and trustee Mehli Mistry over the withdrawal of former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh from the Tata Sons board as a nominee of the trusts last month, people familiar with the matter said.
 
A person close to the development said there is currently no proposal to withdraw
