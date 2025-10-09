Tata Trusts trustees to meet on Friday amid govt push to resolve rift

The trustees of Tata Trusts are set to meet on Friday to discuss allocations for healthcare initiatives, as the government steps in to defuse tensions among key members of the two charitable bodies that controls the $150 billion Tata Group.

The meeting comes after weeks of friction between Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and trustee Mehli Mistry over the withdrawal of former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh from the Tata Sons board as a nominee of the trusts last month, people familiar with the matter said.

A person close to the development said there is currently no proposal to withdraw