TCS mcap share in Tata group falls below 50%, a first in more than a decade

Tata's listed companies have been among the top performers on the bourses in recent quarters and the group’s combined market capitalisation crossed Rs 30 trillion market early last week, which is a first for a private sector conglomerate.

With this, the Tata Group’s market capitalisation (mcap) has nearly doubled in a little over three years from Rs 15.6 trillion at the end of December 2020. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex is up 50 per cent during the period.

The rally in the Tata stocks has been led by smaller group companies while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - the biggest company in the group by market capitalisation- has been a laggard.

This has led to a steady decline in TCS’s contribution to the combined market capitalisation of the group. TCS share in the group’s combined market capitalisation has slipped below 50 per cent for the first time in over a decade. At its peak in March 2020, TCS accounted for 74 per cent of the combined market capitalisation of all listed Tata group companies. (See the adjoining charts)

TCS share in the group’s market capitalisation has declined by 740 basis points since the end of December 2022 thanks to a sharp rally in other group companies such as Tata Motors, Trent, Tata Consumer, Titan Company, Indian Hotels besides the initial public offer and listing of Tata Technologies.

In all, Tata companies have added around Rs 10 trillion to their combined market capitalisation since December 2022 and only 31.6 per cent of this has been added by TCS. The rest has come from the rise in stocks of other group companies. For comparison, TCS accounted for 56.7 per cent of the group mcap at the end of calendar year 2022 (CY 2022).

TCS market capitalisation is up 33.5 per cent since December 2022, compared to 178 per cent rise in Trent’s mcap during the period, which has been the top performing Tata company on the bourses. It is followed by Tata Motors which has seen 140 per cent rise in its mcap in the period. It is followed by Indian Hotels Company (up 68 per cent), Tata Consumer (up 51 per cent) and Titan Company (up 38 per cent. TCS has however done better than Tata Steel whose mcap is up 27 per cent since the end of CY 2022.

A relatively poor show by TCS on the bourses and its declining contribution to the group mcap is attributed to a slower earnings growth reported by the company in recent quarters in line with a slowdown in the IT Services industry.

In contrast, there has been a sharp recovery in the earnings of sectors such as automotive, retail and hospitality sector that benefited group companies such as Tata Motors, Titan Company, Trent and Indian Hotels.

TCS share in the combined net profit of Tata group listed companies declined to a five-quarter low of 55.7 per cent in December 2023 quarter from 61.1 per cent a year ago. At its peak, TCS accounted for 180 per cent of the group's combined net profit in the September 2020 quarter.

TCS reported net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains & losses) of Rs 45,583 crore during trailing 12-months (TTM) ending December 2023, up 12 per cent from Rs 40,681 crore a year ago. In the same period, group companies' combined net profit was up 22.8 per cent to Rs 81,793 crore from Rs 66,605 crore a year ago. Non-TCS companies’ combined net profit on TTM basis was up 39.7 per cent Year-on-Year to Rs 36,210 crore in December 2023 quarter.

The equity market and the equity investors expect a further decline in TCS’s contribution to group mcap and earnings. “IT Services is now a slow growing industry compared to Tata’s other businesses such as automotive, retail and consumer products. As such TCS earnings are likely to lag behind other group companies,” says an analyst on the condition of anonymity.

It also shows in the valuation of TCS and other Tata Group companies. Unlike in the past, TCS now trades at a valuation discount to the rest of the group. TCS is currently trading at a trailing price to earnings multiple of 33.2 times, nearly 23 per cent discount to non-TCS companies current trailing P/E of 43 times. Analysts say that a higher valuation means that the market expects faster earnings growth from these (non-TCS) companies in the forthcoming quarters.