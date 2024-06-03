Business Standard
Tech Mahindra subsidiary Comviva names Rajesh Chandiramani as CEO

Chandiramani took over the baton from Manoranjan 'Mao' Mohapatra, who retired in May 2024. Mohapatra will continue to serve on the Comviva Board as a non-executive director

Digital solutions provider Comviva, a Tech Mahindra subsidiary, on Monday announced the appointment of Rajesh Chandiramani as CEO and whole-time director, effective June 1, 2024.
Chandiramani took over the baton from Manoranjan 'Mao' Mohapatra, who retired in May 2024. Mohapatra will continue to serve on the Comviva Board as a non-executive director, according to a company statement.
 
Chandiramani previously held senior leadership roles at Tech Mahindra, where he served as the business unit head for strategic markets in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Japan, and India within the Communications, Media & Entertainment (CME) vertical.
On the appointment, Atul Soneja, chairman of the company's board, said, "Under his guidance, we look forward to further strengthening our position as a global leader in customer experience and data monetisation solutions, delivering unparalleled value to our clients and stakeholders.

