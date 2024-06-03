Business Standard
NITES seeks probe from Labour Ministry as Infosys delays new hires

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has demanded the affected professionals be given full salary payments for the period during which onboarding has been delayed

infosys

The union has written to the Ministry of Labour and Employment seeking an investigation into the matter, to ensure that Infosys fulfills its obligations to its new hires | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

IT sector employee union NITES has urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to probe repeated delays in the onboarding of over 2,000 campus recruits by tech major Infosys.
Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) alleged that the delays have persisted for more than two years, and caused significant hardship for the affected professionals, leaving them 'in a limbo'.
Infosys did not comment on the matter.
Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), In a statement, alleged that Infosys' actions constitute a "serious breach of trust" with these young professionals.
"Many had turned down other job offers in good faith, relying on Infosys's offer letters. Now, they face financial hardship and uncertainty due to the lack of income and a clear onboarding timeline," he said.
The union has written to the Ministry of Labour and Employment seeking an investigation into the matter, to ensure that Infosys fulfills its obligations to its new hires.
NITES has demanded the affected professionals be given full salary payments for the period during which onboarding has been delayed.
It has also batted for providing these recruits with immediate access to Infosys' employee assistance programme to address the mental and emotional strain caused by the delay.
"If onboarding remains unfeasible, Infosys must actively work with the recruits to find alternative employment opportunities within the organisation. We have requested the Ministry to take swift action to protect these employees and ensure they are not unfairly penalised for Infosys's decision," the statement said.
Topics : Infosys Labour Ministry probe jobs IT services

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

