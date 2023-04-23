Temporary pause in US shipments from Sun Pharma's plant in Mohali



"The company is taking the required corrective steps, but there will be a temporary pause in the release of batches from Mohali until USFDA-mandated measures are implemented," Sun Pharma said.



US shipments from Mohali will resume once these measures are in place, it added.



Corrective actions include retaining an independent current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) expert to conduct batch certifications of drugs manufactured at the Mohali facility. United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has asked Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to take certain corrective actions at the Mohali facility before releasing further final product batches into the US, the company said in the notification to the BSE on Sunday.



The consent decree sets a strict timetable and requirements for the firm to ensure it obtains compliance with current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act (FD&C Act). Sun Pharma got a consent decree correspondence/non-compliance letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for Mohali Facility.



“We now wish to inform you that the Company has received a letter titled 'Consent Decree correspondence/non-compliance letter’ from the US FDA. US FDA has directed the Company to take certain corrective actions at the Mohali facility before releasing further final product batches into the US,” Sun Pharma said. The facility at Mohali, Punjab was inspected from August 3 to August 12, 2022, and the USFDA classified the inspection as 'Official Action Indicated' (OAI).

Also Read Sun Pharma Q2 PAT rises 10.5% YoY to Rs 2,262 crore on robust sales Sun Pharma extends gains post September quarter earnings; up 6% in two days Online cosmetics retailer Nykaa's Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 5.2 cr Sun Pharmaceuticals' Halol plant gets 'import alert' from USFDA India business to boost pharma, after US sales prove to be a mixed bag Muthoot Microfin expects 25-30% growth in loan disbursals in FY23 30% of our sales could come from EVs in FY24: MG Motor India President Kia focuses on utility vehicle segment in India for long-term growth Banking on good monsoon for a better 2nd half in smaller towns: Wipro Expect stable cash flows and earnings in FY 24, Adani tells banks

The plant was under OAI status already, which is expected to impact approvals pending for products, but does not impact the current business from the facility. Last November, Sun Pharma had said that the OAI status is not likely to have any material adverse impact on the current business from the facility. It continued to manufacture and distribute existing products for the US market.

