close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Banking on good monsoon for a better 2nd half in smaller towns: Wipro

From the demand perspective, the market has improved a "little bit but it is still a challenge", Agrawal told PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wipro

Photo: Shutterstock

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Demand perspective for consumer products in the market has improved a little bit but challenges still persist and a good monsoon can help see a better second half of the year in smaller towns and rural areas, said Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting CEO Vineet Agrawal.

The company is also not unduly perturbed by the entry of Reliance in the FMCG segment as consumer preferences are very strong in the segment with very strong brand loyalty, said Agrawal who is also the Managing Director of Wipro Enterprises.

Growth from smaller towns and rural areas continues to be a challenge for FMCG players, though the situation is improving, he said.

From the demand perspective, the market has improved a "little bit but it is still a challenge", Agrawal told PTI.

"It's not like the good old pre-Covid era and I think smaller towns and rural areas are still a bit of a challenge but things are improving. Hopefully, if the monsoon is good, we will see a better second half. Fortunately, the cost prices have come down, initially, they jumped last year due to the Ukraine war. We are seeing positive things as far as the market is concerned," he said.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, which owns brands such as sandalwood soap brand Santoor and female toiletries brand Enchanteur, has already extended the benefits to customers in some segments.

Also Read

Wipro acquires packaged traditional food and spices brand Nirapara

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to acquire spice brand Brahmins

Union Health Minister to chair two-day global conference on digital health

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting FY23 sales cross Rs 10,000 crore

Godrej Consumer Products sees Q3 sales rise on personal, home care demand

Expect stable cash flows and earnings in FY 24, Adani tells banks

Volkswagen focuses on premium products after selling 45% PVs in India

8 of top 10 firms lose Rs 1.17 trn in mcap; Infosys biggest laggard

Musk tweets 'demographics is destiny' as Indian population surpasses China

Sales sluggish on Akshaya Tritiya, lightweight items preferred: Jewellers

"We already dropped the prices in soap, for example, we were selling at (Rs) 38 for 100 gm, reduced to (Rs) 36. We have done price corrections," he said.

When asked about the entry of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance into the FMCG segment with aggressive pricing, Agrawal said price is not only the only weapon.

However, he also added:" Reliance is a tough competitor in any category that they are in. They are not only tough but relentless. They think big, disruptively."

Agrawal also added: "We are yet to see them in the personal care products because in the segment consumer preferences are very strong. People do not switch from one product to another product easily. If a consumer uses a brand name, he does not change easily. Similarly, in food, he does not change easily."

RIL through its step-down unit Reliance Retail has entered into the FMCG segment. It articulates ambitions to be a relevant player in the USD 110-billion FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) segment.

Though products of RCPL, the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), are available only in selected markets. It has priced them 30-35 per cent cheaper.

However, Agarwal said in consumer goods, price is not only the only weapon, there are other elements which consumers look at.

"But yes, we are aware of the fact that Reliance is a strong competition and disruptor and is relentless. One has to be cognizant of that fact and give value to the consumer," he said.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, which is a part of Azim Premji-led Wipro Enterprises, has crossed the milestone of Rs 10,000 crore in overall sales in FY23, helped by a significant growth across its geographies, brands, and categories.

Its domestic FMCG business grew 17 per cent in FY23. Wipro's sandalwood soap brand Santoor has now become the second largest player in the segment in India with sales of over Rs 2,650 crore. While female toiletries brand Enchanteur of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has also crossed Rs 1,000 crore.

When asked about the outlook Agrawal said: "Last year was exceptionally good for us. Whether this will be as good, would be difficult to answer as we are at the beginning of the new year (financial)."

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, which started in 1945 as a vanaspati brand, with its factory in Amalner, Maharashtra now has a presence in 60 countries.

It operates 18 factories with more than 10,000 employees and 51 per cent of its revenue comes from international businesses. The company has focused on developing markets, mainly in South East Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wipro Consumer Care Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Wipro

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Expect stable cash flows and earnings in FY 24, Adani tells banks

Adani
3 min read

Volkswagen focuses on premium products after selling 45% PVs in India

Volkswagon logo
3 min read

8 of top 10 firms lose Rs 1.17 trn in mcap; Infosys biggest laggard

The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed
2 min read

Musk tweets 'demographics is destiny' as Indian population surpasses China

Elon Musk
2 min read

Sales sluggish on Akshaya Tritiya, lightweight items preferred: Jewellers

gold jewellery
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reliance Industries withdraws proposal to merge subsidiary RNEL with itself

Reliance Industries, RIL
1 min read

YES Bank's Q4 net declines 45% to Rs 202.4 cr on higher provisions

YES Bank
3 min read

ICICI Bank Q4 net profit rises 30% to Rs 9,122 crore on margin expansion

ICICI Bank
4 min read

Q4 results: ICICI Bank consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 9,852 crore

ICICI
1 min read

GST not applicable on transfer of Jaipur Int'l airport biz to Adani group

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon