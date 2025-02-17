Texmaco to focus on non-wagon verticals: Executive Director & Vice-Chairman

As rising congestion of freight and passenger trains has caused a slowdown in freight growth for Indian Railways, India’s largest wagon manufacturer — Kolkata-based Texmaco Rail and Engineering — expects order growth for freight cars (wagons) to taper in the short term.

This has prompted the company to focus on expanding its non-wagon verticals like infra and electrification during this period.

“Currently, we have an order book which will run into the next 14-15 months. Generally speaking, the country needs more wagons due to the need to move more commodities, and railways will buy more.