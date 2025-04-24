Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / TMB to continue growing gold loan business in FY26, says MD & CEO Nair

TMB to continue growing gold loan business in FY26, says MD & CEO Nair

The bank's total gold loan portfolio as of March 31 is a little over Rs 18,000 crore

Salee Sukumaran Nair
Nair said that owing to small exposure to microfinance institutions and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the impact of the Reserve Bank of India rolling back the risk weight norms will be minimal.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) will continue to grow its gold loan portfolio in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Salee Sukumaran Nair, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank, said on Thursday, adding that the focus will also be on growing retail and MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) books.
 
The bank’s total gold loan portfolio as of March 31 is a little over ₹18,000 crore. Nair said that they were well equipped in terms of handling gold loans, hence the impact of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) draft guidelines on such loans will be
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Tamilnad Mercantile Bank gold loans MSMEs Banking sector

