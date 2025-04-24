Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) will continue to grow its gold loan portfolio in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Salee Sukumaran Nair, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank, said on Thursday, adding that the focus will also be on growing retail and MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) books.

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) draft guidelines on such loans will be The bank’s total gold loan portfolio as of March 31 is a little over ₹18,000 crore. Nair said that they were well equipped in terms of handling gold loans, hence the impact of the(RBI’s) draft guidelines on such loans will be