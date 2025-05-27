Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / To pay additional interest to bond holders for CAR breach period: UGRO

To pay additional interest to bond holders for CAR breach period: UGRO

On May 20th, 2025, UGRO has announced a capital raise of more than Rs. 1300 crore which would increase its capital adequacy from current 19.4 percent to 29.4 percent

Ugro Capital launches 'Gro Micro', aims to support 50,000 small biz by 2022
Premium

UGRO’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) was 19.4 per cent, slightly below the 20 per cent agreed upon in its covenant. | File Image

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UGRO Capital will pay additional interest to bondholders for breaching covenants related to the capital adequacy ratio, the company said in a response to Business Standard.
 
The non-banking finance company has requested a relaxation of the capital adequacy covenant, for which the trustee has written to bondholders.
 
“Trustees have called a bondholders’ meeting on 23 May 2025 as per the guidelines, and in the said meeting, the company requested a waiver of the condition, keeping in view the likely completion of the fund raise by July 2025,” UGRO said.
 
“In terms of the trust deed, and as discussed in the
Topics : NBFC bonds rally bond yield

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon