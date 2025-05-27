To pay additional interest to bond holders for CAR breach period: UGRO

UGRO Capital will pay additional interest to bondholders for breaching covenants related to the capital adequacy ratio, the company said in a response to Business Standard.

The non-banking finance company has requested a relaxation of the capital adequacy covenant, for which the trustee has written to bondholders.

“Trustees have called a bondholders’ meeting on 23 May 2025 as per the guidelines, and in the said meeting, the company requested a waiver of the condition, keeping in view the likely completion of the fund raise by July 2025,” UGRO said.

“In terms of the trust deed, and as discussed in the