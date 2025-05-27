Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 result: Profit rises 19% to ₹193 cr on cost efficiency

JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 result: Profit rises 19% to ₹193 cr on cost efficiency

The company had posted a profit of Rs 162.06 crore for the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC), a flagship company of JK Organization

Shares of JKLC on Tuesday settled at Rs 866.60 per scrip on BSE, down 0.89 per cent from the previous close.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

JK Lakshmi Cement on Tuesday reported 19.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 193.17 crore for March quarter FY25, helped by volume growth and cost efficiencies.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 162.06 crore for the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC), a flagship company of JK Organization.

Revenue from operations was up 6.5 per cent year-on-year at Rs 1,897.62 crore in the March quarter.

The profitability of the company improved sequentially on account of higher volume, better product & market mix and reduction in fuel cost, Chairperson & Managing Director Vinita Singhania said.

 

Total expenses in the quarter were at Rs 1,667.44 crore, up 7.10 per cent year-on-year. Sales volume was down 10.3 per cent to 35.98 lakh tonne in the quarter.

Total income, which includes other income, was also up 5.88 per cent to Rs 1,913.55 crore.

However, in FY25, JKCL's net profit declined 38.1 per cent to Rs 301.99 crore from Rs 487.87 crore a year ago. Total income was down 9 per cent to Rs 6,239.05 crore.

About the capex, JKCL informed it is expanding its cement grinding capacity at its Surat grinding unit from 1.35 million tonne to 2.7 million tonne.

"The project is likely to cost Rs 225 crore to be funded through term loans from bank of Rs 150 crore and the balance from internal accruals," it said.

Besides, it is putting a railway siding at its Durg cement plant at a cost of Rs 325 crore, which will be funded through a debt of Rs 225 crore and rest through internal accruals.

It is also expanding the clinker capacity at its integrated cement plant in Durg in Chhattisgarh, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Madhubani in Bihar and Patratu in Jharkhand.

"The project is likely to cost Rs 2,500 crore and is proposed to be funded through term loans from banks of Rs 1,750 crore and the balance through internal accruals," it said.

Over the outlook for the cement sector, the firm said it is positive in the coming year, considering the government's continuous focus on infrastructure development and higher budgetary allocation towards infrastructure development and various other initiatives for housing & road development.

Shares of JKLC on Tuesday settled at Rs 866.60 per scrip on BSE, down 0.89 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

