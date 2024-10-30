Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Torrent Pharma promoters raise Rs 3,087 crore to fund new initiatives

Torrent Pharma promoters raise Rs 3,087 crore to fund new initiatives

Torrent Group was actively pursuing the acquisition of Cipla and JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals but ultimately withdrew due to high valuations demanded by the sellers

Torrent Pharma

Photo: Shutterstock

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The billionaire Mehta family, promoters of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, have sold a three per cent stake in the company, raising Rs 3,087 crore for investments in new ventures and charitable initiatives.
 
This move will reduce the promoter stake from 71.25 per cent to 68.25 per cent. As of Wednesday, the company's total market capitalisation stood at Rs 1.06 trillion, with shares closing at Rs 3,137 each. The family also holds a 53.57 per cent stake in Torrent Power, valued at Rs 87,900 crore in the stock market.
 
A source said the family will utilise the funds for investments in the power business and to expand the diagnostic business. Some of the funds will be set aside for corporate social responsibility initiatives, the source added.
 
 
According to Forbes, siblings Sudhir and Samir Mehta, who lead the Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group, more than doubled their wealth in 2024, reaching $16.3 billion. Their success is linked to Torrent’s expansion efforts, as the company seeks new acquisitions in the sector.
 
Torrent Group was actively pursuing the acquisition of Cipla and JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals but ultimately withdrew due to high valuations demanded by the sellers. Additionally, the group showed interest in acquiring SKS Power, a bankrupt company based in Chhattisgarh, but lost the bidding competition to Sarda Energy.
 
Challenging the lenders' actions, Torrent has filed a petition with the Supreme Court, which has sought a reply from the lenders and the resolution professional of Sarda Energy. The matter is pending.
   

Also Read

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 17%, misses estimates

Stock market

Stocks To Watch: HDFC, IT stocks, Torrent Pharma, Ola Electric, Adani Green

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma rallies 4% as USFDA issues EIR for Gujarat facility

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma seeks to raise $3 bn for KKR's stake in JB Chemicals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharma tanks 4% post Q1FY25 results; analysts update target prices

Topics : Torrent Pharma Pharma Companies Sarda Energy & Minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon