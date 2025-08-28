TransBnk raises $25 million to expand banking infrastructure platform

Banking infrastructure platform TransBnk has raised $25 million in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Arkam Ventures and Fundamentum Partnership. Existing investors 8i Ventures, Accion Venture Labs and GMO Venture Partners also participated. The funds will primarily be used for geographical expansion and strengthening technology and product talent.

“We are now expanding this across BFSI, mid-corporate and SMEs. TransBnk is strategically placed to expand beyond India, with encouraging traction in Southeast Asia and Middle East markets,” said Vaibhav Tambe, chief executive officer and co-founder, TransBnk. “At the same time, we are focused on consolidating our