TransBnk raises $25 million to expand banking infrastructure platform

TransBnk secures $25 million in Series B funding led by Bessemer to expand into Southeast Asia and Middle East while strengthening its domestic banking infrastructure platform

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 6:05 AM IST

Banking infrastructure platform TransBnk has raised $25 million in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Arkam Ventures and Fundamentum Partnership. Existing investors 8i Ventures, Accion Venture Labs and GMO Venture Partners also participated. The funds will primarily be used for geographical expansion and strengthening technology and product talent.
 
“We are now expanding this across BFSI, mid-corporate and SMEs. TransBnk is strategically placed to expand beyond India, with encouraging traction in Southeast Asia and Middle East markets,” said Vaibhav Tambe, chief executive officer and co-founder, TransBnk. “At the same time, we are focused on consolidating our
