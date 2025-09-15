Monday, September 15, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor, ALT Mobility partner to deploy 3,000 e-three wheelers in FY26

TVS Motor, ALT Mobility partner to deploy 3,000 e-three wheelers in FY26

As part of the collaboration, TVS will provide vehicles, while ALT Mobility will procure, lease, and finance them through its ecosystem

TVS Motor company

The models, variants, and specifications will be jointly finalised to best serve customer needs. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has inked a pact with leasing and asset management company ALT Mobility to deploy 3,000 electric three-wheelers this fiscal year.

As part of the collaboration, TVS will provide vehicles, while ALT Mobility will procure, lease, and finance them through its ecosystem.

The models, variants, and specifications will be jointly finalised to best serve customer needs, and the vehicles will be rolled out through TVS Motor's extensive network of authorised dealers and ALT's point of sales across India, the company said in a statement.

The vehicles will be deployed under ALT's drive-to-own leasing model to individual drivers and fleet operators for cargo and passenger transportation, it added.

 

"This collaboration with ALT Mobility is a significant step towards enabling sustainable urban and last-mile mobility at scale," TVS Motor Company Business Head --Commercial Mobility Rajat Gupta said.

Anuj Gupta, Co-founder & CBO, ALT Mobility, said partnering with TVS Motor Company gives the company access to industry-leading vehicles and technology, which will help it scale leasing and fleet operations effectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Google

Explained: How Google kept Chrome after its biggest antitrust showdown

elephants at Anant Ambani's Vantara

Vantara gets clean chit in SIT report: 'In strict compliance with laws'

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo to start 6 weekly direct flights on Athens route by early Jan 2026

Yes Bank

SBI, private banks' ₹13,483 cr Yes Bank stake sale to be 'tax-free'

Dhruv Gupta, Investor, Prosus India

Dutch tech investor Prosus scales up India AI play amid global headwindspremium

Topics : TVS Motor TVS Motor Company Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon