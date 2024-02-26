TVS Motor buys Killwatt shares worth Rs 35 cr to hike stake to 49%

Sensex (    %)
                        
Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

TVS Motor Company on Monday said its Singapore-based arm has increased stake in the Germany-based electric mobility products and components start-up Killwatt GmbH to 49 per cent with the acquisition of an additional 8,000 equity shares for 4 million euros (over Rs 35 crore).
TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd has agreed to acquire a further 8,000 equity shares in Killwatt GmbH following which its shareholding will increase from 39.28 per cent to 49 per cent by way of newly issued shares of the latter, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing.
The total consideration for the acquisition of 8,000 equity shares in Killwatt GmbH is 4 million euros, whereby 2 million euros will be paid on or before March 4, and the remaining 2 million euros will be paid at a later date, subject to the completion of a specific pre-agreed milestone by Killwatt GmbH, it added.
Killwatt is a privately held firm engaged in businesses comprising development, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of products and components in the field of electric two-wheelers, the filing said.

