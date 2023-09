Pristyn Care looks to double revenue to Rs 2k cr, turn a profit by FY25

Bharat Biotech to invest Rs 3,000-4,000 crore for next leg of growth

Apple to scale up production over 5 times in India to $40 bn in 5 years

Karnataka Bank eyes second round of equity infusion in the next six months

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

Udaan makes organisational changes in business and tech verticals

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Udaan, India's largest B2B (business-to-business) e-commerce firm, is in discussions with existing and new investors to raise about $350-$400 million in equity capital, according to sources. The Bengaluru-based company is

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com